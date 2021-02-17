Missouri lawmakers react to death of political radio host Rush Limbaugh

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Lawmakers from Missouri reacted on Twitter to the news of Rush Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native, passing away Wednesday morning.

His wife Kathryn announced his passing on his radio show Wednesday, saying Limbaugh died earlier this morning.

“Rush will forever be the greatest of all time,” she said.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley released this statement,

A proud son of Missouri, Rush Limbaugh was a voice for the voiceless. He changed talk radio, but more importantly, Rush changed the conversation to speak up for the forgotten, and challenge the establishment. He lived the First Amendment and told hard truths that made the elite uncomfortable, but made sure working men and women had a seat at the table. Erin and I are praying for the Limbaugh family. Sen. Josh Hawley

Missouri Representative Billy Long tweeted this:

Conservative talk radio icon and a #Missouri boy gone at 70. R.I.P. Rush. #Dittos — U.S. Rep. Billy Long (@USRepLong) February 17, 2021

And Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton shared this:

Rush Limbaugh was a giant. With his straightforward, simple articulation of conservatism, he inspired millions. He was one-of-a-kind and he will be missed. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 17, 2021

Representative Jason Smith says Limbaugh gave conservatives a voice:

Rush Limbaugh was not just a radio personality. He was a hero that created a movement and gave conservatives a voice that inspired millions of people around the country. He and his family will forever be in my heart. — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) February 17, 2021

Representative Vicky Hartzler said America truly lost an icon:

America truly lost an icon today.



A native Missourian, Rush Limbaugh ushered in a new era of conservatism, championing freedom and the American Dream to millions of listeners over his accomplished radio career. May he rest in peace.https://t.co/w9lIvuQGKi — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) February 17, 2021

Limbaugh was awarded the Medal of Freedom by Former First Lady Melania Trump after he announced a stage-four cancer diagnosis.

This story will be updated as more lawmakers react to the news.