Missouri laws make to-go cocktails, extended sale hours permanent starting this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In April 2020, Missouri restaurants were allowed to sell to-go alcoholic beverages as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Bill 126 will go into effect on Saturday, August 28, 2021, making the sale permanent.

Before the waiver last year, to sell to-go alcohol, the beverages had to be in the original packaging. Now, restaurants can sell mixed drinks on-the-go.

The alcohol container is durable, leak-proof, and sealable, and does not exceed 128 ounces;

The customer must have ordered and purchased a meal simultaneous with the liquor purchase;

No more than two alcohol drinks may be sold per meal serving;

The licensee must provide a dated receipt for the meal and alcohol beverage(s); and

The sealed alcohol container must either be: Placed in a one-time-use, tamperproof, transparent bag which must be securely sealed, or; The container opening must be sealed with tamperproof tape.



Restaurants will not be allowed to sell drinks in a to-go cup that has a lid and straw.

The new law also extends liquor sales hours on Sundays. The same hours that apply to the rest of the week will now apply to Sunday as well; 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.