INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Construction on the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge in Independence is now finished, which has state leaders celebrating.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and others commemorated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The governor said five years ago he had a vision for better infrastructure to help people safe on Missouri roads, and the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge’s completion is an example of that.

The project replaced the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over Interstate 70 and made interchange improvements to the ramps.

On Tuesday, Parson placed a “Completed as Promised” sign, marking the completion of his “Focus on Bridges” program. The initiative repaired or replaced 250 of the state’s poorest bridges.

“We have just begun on what we’re gonna do on infrastructure in the state, and it doesn’t matter whether it’s the highways, the bridges, the rail, the river ports, the airports,” Parson said.

“You are gonna see some fantastic things happen in this state in the next seven years. And if you want businesses to come here and if you want to create jobs, you’re gonna have to have an infrastructure plan.”

The improvements were made possible through a $50 million appropriation from the state’s general revenue, as well as $301 million in bond revenue approved by state lawmakers.

Missouri also has plans to widen parts of I-70, taking it from two lanes to three lanes all the way from Blue Springs to suburban St. Louis in the coming years.

“It’s really symbolic, I think, of a change that occurred in this state from 30 years of inability of deferred maintenance and inaction and inability to resource the necessary infrastructure work to bridge communities, to make sure that we’re doing the basics of infrastructure to serve the communities that fund our operation,” Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna said.

The Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge will officially reopen to drivers on Dec. 22 — four years after the first bridge in the “Focus on Bridges” program opened in 2019.