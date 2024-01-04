JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Women and families in Missouri could get to keep some extra cash in their pockets later this year. Two bills are now starting their long journey through the legislature in Jefferson City.

If passed, Missouri families would no longer pay taxes on diapers or feminine hygiene products. As it stands, taxes for both items are 4.225%.

Missouri is one of 27 states that tax period products and 28 states that tax diapers.

When this legislation was discussed in 2023, the state looked at census data to see how much the state and local municipalities would lose if both bills became law. For feminine hygiene products, the Missouri Office of Administration found that local municipalities could lose anywhere from $3.6 million to $8.5 million annually. For diapers, it’s between $3 million to $6 million.

“I’m really hopeful we can do something that helps people,” said State Senator Lauren Arthur (D), who represents part of Clay County. She’s the sponsor of SB852 for the new legislative session, which would eliminate the diaper tax entirely; her efforts have been unsuccessful in past years.

“Under current law, diapers are taxed at a luxury rate,” she said. “They’re taxed the same as jewelry or sports cars, and we want to make sure there’s no tax on diapers going forward. It’s estimated that young, working families spend about $1,000 a year on diapers for newborns. Those costs add up.”

Feminine products are also taxed at a luxury rate, despite people like Jessica McClelland who disagree with that. She’s the founder of Giving Hope & Help, which works to end period poverty locally and abroad.

The National Institutes of Health defines period poverty as “having insufficient access to menstrual products, education, and sanitation facilities.”

“This is essential. A luxury is something you choose. This is not something that women who menstruate have a choice,” she said.

Just last year, she provided 50,000 women with free products like tampons, pads, and liners, which has a greater need than most people realize.

“A lot of these products, this [tampon] product here at a local pharmacy would run about $14.99. You can get a rotisserie chicken cheaper than that and it will feed four children,” she said.

While eliminating both taxes would save families just a few dollars, both women agree that can make a huge difference.

“Republicans and Democrats have filed similar bills and there is bipartisan support for this issue,” Arthur added.

As for what’s next, both bills are awaiting a committee assignment. In previous sessions, similar legislation passed out of both chambers.