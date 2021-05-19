Missouri license plate to honor Kansas City Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians will soon be able to purchase license plates highlighting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Governor Mike Parson signed legislation creating the plate on Monday, May 17. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the law is effective Aug. 28.

The museum was founded in 1990 and spotlights the league that began play in 1920 and remained popular through the 1940s.

Major League Baseball’s color barrier was broken when Jackie Robinson joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

On Saturday, Parson will hold a ceremonial bill signing for the plate at Kauffman Stadium before a Royals game.