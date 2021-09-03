Missouri license plates benefiting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum now available

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum can now be a rolling billboard for the attraction.

The application process is now open and drivers can apply for the a new license plate that honors the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The plate features a green and white background, black lettering, and the museum’s logo. The Missouri Department of Revenue says it is about $15 more expensive than a regular plate. You’ll also be required to make a $10 donation to the museum.

Bob Kendrick, president of the museum tweeted that 200 applicants are needed to jumpstart the effort.

STEP TO THE PLATE: The application process is now open for our new Missouri License plate. We need an initial 200 applications to jumpstart the effort. Details to apply are at https://t.co/XWM7ttE27J! Surcharges benefit the NLBM! @kmbc @KSHB41 @fox4kc @KCTV5 @Royals @KCMO RT pic.twitter.com/O0EwVg74VI — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) September 3, 2021

If you are interested in getting the new license plate, you can begin the process by downloading an application. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum also has additional information available about the plate.