Missouri looking for donations for massive governor’s mansion Christmas tree

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking the public for a giant evergreen tree that can be donated to adorn the lawn of the governor’s mansion this holiday season.

“Have a large evergreen that needs removed? Donate it to MDC for governor’s mansion Christmas tree,” the department’s statement reads.

In order to be considered, the tree must meet several criteria, according to the statement. The tree must be about 40-feet tall and be an eastern red cedar, Norway spruce, or white pine. Officials also want the tree to be full on all sides, since it will be viewed from all directions, and it must be accessible by heavy equipment.

“Sometimes there are beautiful evergreens that need to be removed for home expansion, utility work, or they’ve grown too large for the space,” MDC Community Forestry Coordinator Russell Hinnah said in the statement. “Having your tree displayed at the governor’s mansion is a great way to share its beauty with thousands of Missourians who visit the mansion during the holidays.”

What’s in it for you? The donor will receive a thank you from the governor and will be invited to the lighting ceremony, usually in the first week of December.

Those wishing to submit a tree for consideration must take pictures of the tree from multiple angles and distances and submit them, along with contact information and location, to the Missouri Department of Conservation through mail or email. Find those addresses on the MDC website.

LATEST STORIES: