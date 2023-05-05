MAYSVILLE, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player’s purchase of a $50 scratcher paid off recently.

According to the Missouri Lottery, the winner purchased a $50 “Millionaire Blowout” ticket at Dungy’s Market in Maysville, Missouri.

“I thought while I was there, I would try one out of the vending machine,” the player told the Missouri Lottery.

After scratching off only half the ticket, he at first thought he had won a $10,000 prize.

“I was pretty excited about that,” he said. “But once I saw the $1 million, I was pretty shocked.”

The winner told the Missouri Lottery he plans to use the money to buy a new truck and take a vacation.

