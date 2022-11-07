KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player is $100,000 richer after purchasing a “200X” Scratchers game.

The ticket was purchased at the Stop N’ Shop off East Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Missouri Lottery.

“$100,000!” he said. “You don’t win that just every day. I just got lucky, I guess.”

The winner went on to say he plans to use the money to buy a house.

The Missouri Lottery said “200X” is a $20 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.