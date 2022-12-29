KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player has something to celebrate at the end of 2022.

The player won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize after purchasing the ticket at the QuikTrip off Westport Road and matched all six numbers. Only it wasn’t just random numbers that were picked, the winner handpicked the lucky numbers himself.

“We had every number,” the winner shared. “We won!”

He explained that he chose specific numbers that were significant to him – 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34.

“I never won anything more than $500,” he said, before sharing plans to gift some of the prize money to family members this holiday season.