GLADSTONE, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won $4 million after buying a lucky ticket in Gladstone.

The winner discovered their prize on a “$4,000,000 Payout” Scratchers ticket, purchased at Zedz, located at 7020 N. Oak Trafficway in Gladstone.

“I like going online and seeing where the top prizes are,” the winner told the Missouri Lottery about his decision to check unclaimed prizes online before picking his ticket. “Looks like it worked!”

The winner, who did not disclose his identity, said uncovering a prize this big, caused him to question reality.

“You don’t really believe it,” he explained. “You think it’s fake – it’s too surreal.”

The winner claimed his prize at the lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

It was the 181st Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket worth over $1 million that’s been claimed. Since “$4,000,000 Payout” began, players have won more than $87.1 million in prizes, Missouri Lottery said.