MARCELINE, Mo. — A lottery player in Marceline, Missouri, had quite the lunch break recently.

According to the Missouri Lottery, during the lunch break, the player uncovered a $5 million top prize on a “Millionaire Blowout” ticket.

“I thought I won $1,000 on the first line,” the winner explained to the Missouri Lottery. “Turns out it was $1 million!”

The Missouri Lottery said the winner shared plans to use some of the winnings for a summer vacation.

The winning ticket was sold at the County Line Convenience store located at E. Gracia Avenue and S. Missouri Avenue in Marceline.