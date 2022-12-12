KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player’s stop for gas in Kansas City resulted in a big win.

The Missouri Lottery said a woman stopped for gas at the Minit Mart on Blue Ridge Cutoff in Kansas City and purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket.

When the numbers were drawn Nov. 19, the ticket matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball number. The winning numbers that day were 7, 28, 62, 63, 64 and the Powerball number was 10.

The woman took her ticket to a Missouri Lottery retailer to check it and quickly realized she won $50,000.

“You could have knocked me over with a feather,” the woman told the Missouri Lottery.

She told the lottery agency she plans to use the money on home improvement projects.

In the current fiscal year, players who have purchased tickets in Jackson County have won over $103 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes.

Jackson County retailers have received over $9 million in commissions and bonuses, and local education programs have received over $50 million in lottery proceeds.

