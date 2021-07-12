Missouri man accused of stealing school van, leading deputies on chase through Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri man is charged after police arrested him for driving a van stolen from a Kansas school district.

Orville D. Lund III, 34, of Lake Annette is in jail, charged with tampering and resisting arrest.

Orville D. Lund III, 34, Lake Annette, MO | Source: Cass County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lund around 3 a.m. on Monday after a driver reported a van driving erratically on I-49 south of Harrisonville.

Deputies tried to stop the white Ford van, but said Lund sped up and continued to drive on 291 Highway. At one point, deputies said Lund drove the van on the wrong side of the highway.

Police used road spikes to stop the van, but Lund jumped out of the van and tried to run away. Officers were able to stop Lund and arrest him.

Investigators say the van had been stolen from the Blue Valley School District about three hours before Lund was arrested.