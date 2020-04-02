Missouri man allegedly lied about having coronavirus to avoid arrest

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

BUFFALO, Mo. — A southwest Missouri man is charged with a felony after he allegedly lied about possibly having COVID-19 to avoid being arrested.

Forty-seven-year-old Larry Moore of Buffalo is charged with making a terrorist threat.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Dallas County sheriff’s deputies went to Moore’s house on March 20 to investigate a disturbance complaint.

Court documents say Moore had an outstanding warrant but he was not arrested after telling deputies he was awaiting results from a test for the coronavirus.

He was arrested later that night after a witness told police he heard Moore acknowledge he had lied about the test.