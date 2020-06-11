Missouri man, already doing time for two other murders, charged in 2004 killing of Kansas City man

CAMERON, Mo. — A Missouri man, who is already serving time for two other murders, is now charged in the killing of a homeless man in Kansas City.

Michael J. Gullett is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Stephen A. Cassidy in 2004.

Cassidy’s remains were found in 2004, but weren’t identified until 2008.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, investigators linked Gullett to Cassidy’s murder when he was under investigation for the murder of another homeless man, Ryon McDonald.

In 2019, the investigator on the McDonald case interviewed Gullett about Cassidy’s murder and that interview provided enough evidence to charge him, according to prosecutors.

The investigator on the McDonald case interviewed Gullett about Cassidy’s murder and that interview provided enough evidence to charge him, according to prosecutors.

Gullet is currently serving time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron for McDonald’s murder and the murder of another homeless man in 2012.