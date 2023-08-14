SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested in central Springfield, Missouri after being accused of littering and attacking people with various hand tools, including a hand axe and pitchfork.

Michael Eugene Campbell, 47, of Springfield, is now charged with three felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony county of armed criminal action. one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of littering.

Michael Campbell mugshot, courtesy of the Greene County Jail

According to court documents obtained by FOX4 affiliate KOLR, Springfield police officers were called to the 1700 block of W. Olive St. twice on April 10.

Officers responded to the scene where someone said Campbell struck them with a shovel. Campbell was throwing things into the street and the victim walked over to break up a fight and clean the rubbish out of the street.

Two people stopped to check on them but Campbell allegedly threatened them and threw items at them. When the victim tried to walk away and throw items from his side of the street to the other side, Campbell allegedly struck the victim with a shovel. They began to wrestle and Campbell allegedly repeatedly punched him in the head.

Another person said she witnessed Campbell throw a box of trail mix into the road, retrieve a pickaxe and unsuccessfully swing it at the victim. He then appeared to prepare to throw the pickaxe.

Another witness said that they saw Campbell throwing items and that at one point, Campbell had a machete, pitchfork and shovel.

The same day, a victim said he was helping his friend grab a few things for the night so that the friend could stay with him after a fight with Campbell earlier that day.

While the victim and a witness waited outside, Campbell began to yell slurs at them and left his porch waving a metal item in a threatening manner. The victim attempted to restrain Campbell and a fight broke out.

Police arrived and convinced Campbell to leave his home through a PA system. Campbell was bleeding from the head — an injury he said he got after falling down the porch stairs. An officer found a black and red metal bar in the yard that the victim and witness identified as the object Campbell threatened them with.

Campbell has an initial court appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 3.