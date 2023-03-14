KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man arrested in Kansas City carrying 2,300 fentanyl pills faces drug charges.

A grand jury indicted 42-year-old Walter Antwine Moore, of Columbia, Mo., with drug possession with the intent to distribute, gun possession, ne count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

According to an affidavit, officers contacted Moore when he arrived at a Kansas City train station Feb. 10, 2023.

The document shows Moore became confrontational with a police detective and tried to run away. Other officers helped the detective detain Moore.

The officers found the 2,300 fentanyl pills on the floor close to where Moore was questioned, according to the affidavit.

Court documents show Moore was also detained in St. Joseph on Jan. 7, 2023.

The affidavit shows police responded to a convenience store after Moore allegedly tried to sell drugs and stole a bag of potato chips. Officers searched his car and found nearly 285 grams of methamphetamine. Police also found a loaded Glock .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the car.

It is illegal for a convicted felon to have a gun.

Court records show Moore has two prior felony convictions for robbery, two prior felony convictions for forgery, and other crimes.