Missouri man arrested on federal charges relating to the riots at the US Capitol

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the Big Game! #RUNITBACK
February 07 2021 05:30 pm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield, Missouri man was arrested Thursday by Springfield Police and FBI agents for his involvement in the Capitol riots on January 6.

According to a statement from the FBI, Zachary Martin, was arrested on federal charges of restricted buildings or grounds, unlawful activities on Capitol Grounds, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in the Capitol building.

Martin is being held in the Greene County Jail on hold for the FBI.

Authorities say Martin was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News