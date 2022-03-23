KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man faces federal child pornography charges after he reported himself for a different violation.

Shaun Walker, 39, lives in Springfield, but used to live in the metro and work at Honeywell Federal Manufacturing and Technology in Kansas City. The company contracts with the Nuclear National Security Administration.

According to an affidavit, Walker took his personal cell phone into the U.S. Department of Energy National Security Campus on Nov. 29, 2021.

Personal cell phones are not allowed there, and court documents show Walker self-reported the violation.

Security at the campus reviewed his cell phone to make sure it didn’t have any classified information on it. As they checked it, a security officer found a number of pictures and videos considered child pornography.

Forensic investigators reported finding an encrypted folder on the cell phone that contained dozens of pictures and videos of child pornography, including a 5-year-old girl that Walker knew.

Investigators also determined Walker used WhatsApp on the phone to contact women through a livestreaming pornography site. During that time, he requested nude pictures and video of naked underage girls. Investigators say he received and distributed child pornography through those chats.

Federal prosecutors charged Walker with one count of distributing child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

He was arrested on Monday and will remain in custody until at least a detention hearing on Thursday, March 24.

