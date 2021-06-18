Missouri man charged, accused of stealing catalytic converters while victims attended tournament

OAK GROVE, Mo. — A Missouri man is charged with property damage after investigators said he stole catalytic converters from four cars parked at an Oak Grove motel.

Devin Robinson, 33, of Cuba, Missouri faces four counts of property damage. Court documents show Robinson admitted to stealing the catalytic converters from the cars during police questioning. Detectives say they continue to investigate the crime.

According to police, all of the victims were in town for a ball tournament and stayed the night at the hotel. Each of their cars had to be repaired before they could return home.