Missouri man charged in connection to Sunday double homicide in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 44-year-old Higginsville man is facing charges in connection to the shootings last Sunday that left a man and a woman dead in Independence.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Steven B. Turner Jr. with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, officers responded to a vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. near East Lexington and South Ash avenues. Police also received a 911 call on shots fired in the area of East Kentucky Road and North Huttig Avenue at the same time.

When officers arrived at the crash, they located Billy Davis and Ashley Walker inside the vehicle that had been riddled with bullet holes and the front driver’s side window and rear glass window shattered.

Both victims died from their injuries.

Police also responded to the shots fired call and located several PMC 10mm spent shell casings behind a residence along an alleyway. Officers also located what appeared to be a vehicle window glass on the ground near the shell casings that were located.

Officers located children at the residence riding bikes behind the house where it was determined they possibly witnessed the shootings. The children told police a man they knew as “Stevie” was at the residence moments before the shootings happened.

The children heard a gun being “racked” and “Stevie” was seen running from the back of the residence after the sound of the shots being fired.

A family member of Walker told police Turner was friends with her and would often help her with paying utility bills. The family member also stated she knew Turner very well and had been around him since they were kids. She told police Turner and the victim Davis did not get along. She didn’t know exactly what the feud was over but hinted it was about guns and the way Davis acted towards people when he was “high.”

The woman told police Turner had previously shot at Davis on two other occasions.

Turner admitted to detectives he knowingly shot into a Jeep Renegade SUV parked behind a residence in Independence Sunday morning, killing Davis and Walker inside the vehicle.

The two killings marked the sixth and seventh homicide for Independence in 2021.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $300,000 for Turner.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android