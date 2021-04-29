Missouri man charged with assault after using peanuts to harm mother’s boyfriend

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A Northwest Missouri man is charged with assault, and investigators said he endangered a man by hiding peanuts.

Jacob Hunter Andes, 27, of St. Joseph is charged with first-degree assault and other related crimes.

Court documents show Andes confessed to hiding peanuts in coffee, laundry soap and an underwear drawer belonging to his mother’s boyfriend.

The victim said Andes knew he had a severe peanut allergy and hoped the peanuts would cause a reaction.

Camdenton officers searched Andes cell phone and found texts and voicemails he sent to his mother.

“I hope there isn’t anything weird anywhere, or especially everywhere, since I don’t have allergies,” Andes said in one of the voicemails, according to court documents.

The legal documents said officers interviewed Andes while he was in custody for an unrelated crime. Andes told officers that he put peanuts in the victim’s home to harm him because he believed the victim was poisoning him.

Prosecutors requested Andes be held without bond.