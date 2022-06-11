STRASBURG, Mo. — A Strasburg man died from his injuries after an overnight utility terrain vehicle crash Saturday morning in Cass County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver who was later identified as 26-year-old Derek W. Scott was traveling southbound on South Shimel Road of east 187th Street when the vehicle’s rear tire went flat and then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck and embankment.

The vehicle also hit a utility pole, and Scott was ejected from the UTV.

Scott was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

