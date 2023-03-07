WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Nixa, Missouri man is dead after a crash involving two semis on the Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia Monday night. All lanes had been closed for hours.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Zeigler, the crash happened after 10 p.m. near mile marker 120. A semi with a trailer was parked on the right shoulder. A northbound semi crashed into the trailer, knocking it into the ditch. The northbound semi then caught fire.

The driver of the northbound semi, 35-year-old Yuriy Lendel, died. The 28-year-old Texas man in the semi that was parked was taken to Newman Regional Health in Emporia. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts.

Heavy equipment was called in to move debris off the lanes of the turnpike.