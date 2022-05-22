PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A man died from his injuries after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night in Pleasant Hill.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2002 Yamaha ATV was traveling northbound on East 163rd Street as the driver skid, struck a curb, and overturned around 8:30 p.m.

The driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Greenwood, Missouri man Justin Savage was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

