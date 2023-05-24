PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man doing yard work died after a suspected drunk driver hit him according to investigators.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened north of Weston on Tuesday evening.

Deputies said 38-year-old Wesley Teague of Rushville, Missouri, lost control of his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

Investigators said the car hit and killed a 33-year-old man using a weedeater near the highway.

Deputies arrested Teague on suspicion of driving white intoxicated. He is charged with DWI causing the death of another and held in the Platte County Detention Center.

The victim is from the St. Joseph area, but deputies haven’t released his name.