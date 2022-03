PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A Pleasant Hill man drowned in the city’s lake over the weekend.

Investigators were called to Pleasant Hill Lake around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told officers that a man fell out of a boat. Bystanders attempted to rescue the victim, and eventually reached his body, but it was too late.

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Michael Hamilton of Pleasant Hill. The Missouri Highway Patrol said his family has been notified.