PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A Platte County man was sentenced to four life sentences plus 115 years for the murders of four family members.

A judge sentenced Grayden Denham on Friday morning after a jury convicted him of four counts of first-degree murder in December.

The bodies of 82-year-old Russell and 81-year-old Shirley Denham, along with 31-year-old Heather and her son Mason, were found outside a burning home near Edgerton in 2016.

Prosecutors said Denham shot and then set each victim, including the family dog, on fire. Investigators said Denham then stole his grandparents’ car.

When other family members couldn’t reach Denham, investigators initiated a multistate manhunt. Denham was later arrested after officers found him wandering naked in Arizona. The car he is accused of stealing was parked at a nearby hotel.

