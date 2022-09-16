SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Seth Thomas Beisner, 31, of Springfield, was sentenced to eight years behind bars Thursday.

According to a probable cause statement, on June 6, 2021, Beisner had been fighting with his partner all day. She had left around 4 p.m. to get away from him. When she returned at 1 a.m., Beisner was highly intoxicated.

Court documents say the victim poured the rest of his alcohol down the sink and reprimanded him for not watching someone whose name was redacted.

She went out onto a balcony to calm down. Beisner followed and blocked the door so she couldn’t get back inside. He then beat and stomped her while she lay on the ground. A neighbor responded to the victim’s cries for help and called the police.

Beisner got eight years in prison for a felony charge of first-degree domestic assault, seven years for a felony charge of 2nd-degree kidnapping, and four years for 3rd-degree domestic assault. All three are to be served at the same time. He was ordered to pay $1,755.72 in restitution.

Beisner originally pleaded not guilty to the charges but changed his plea to guilty after a jury trial was scheduled.