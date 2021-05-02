Missouri man killed in Sunday morning crash south of Plattsburg

PLATTSBURG, Mo. — A Holt, Missouri man has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Clinton County.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. at State Highway J and Spring Town Road, about seven miles south of Plattsburg.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2013 Mini Cooper was westbound on Route J when they crossed the center line and began sliding. The driver went off the road and struck the ground with the undercarriage of the vehicle and then struck a tree with the rear of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as a 49-year-old man from Holt, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a seatbelt, according to the highway patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.