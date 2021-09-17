Missouri man may face 6 months in prison for role in Capitol riot

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Valley Park man could face up to six months in prison after pleading guilty today to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Nicholas Reimler admitted to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol building. He faces a misdemeanor charge. Two other misdemeanor counts were dropped in exchange for the plea.

Reimler will pay $500 in restitution. He could still also face a fine of up to $5,000. He’ll be sentenced in December.

Prosecutors said Reimler’s social media posts helped officers discover his role in the riots. He was also seen on a surveillance camera inside the Capitol.