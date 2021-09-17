Missouri man may face 6 months in prison for role in Capitol riot

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Valley Park man could face up to six months in prison after pleading guilty today to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Nicholas Reimler admitted to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol building. He faces a misdemeanor charge. Two other misdemeanor counts were dropped in exchange for the plea.

Reimler will pay $500 in restitution. He could still also face a fine of up to $5,000. He’ll be sentenced in December.

Prosecutors said Reimler’s social media posts helped officers discover his role in the riots. He was also seen on a surveillance camera inside the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first