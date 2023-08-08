MARSHALL, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player who is in the middle of planning his wedding now has some extra cash to help.

The winner purchased a Quick Pick ticket last month while on a donut run at the Casey’s General Store in Marshall, Missouri, according to the Missouri Lottery.

“I checked the ticket Friday after work,” he told the Missouri Lottery. “I heard someone had bought a winning ticket from the same place I bought mine at.”

His ticket matched all five white-number balls drawn to win a $1 million “Match 5” prize. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball of 24.

“We plan on getting married soon,” the winner added when asked about his plans for the winnings. “Then we’ll take a vacation, buy a house and invest.”

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Aug. 9, with an estimated $170 million jackpot.