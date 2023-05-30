KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence, Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to illegally possessing a firearm, which investigators said he obtained through a straw purchase less than a month after being released from state prison on parole.

Kurup C. Seuell, 21, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

By pleading guilty, Seuell admitted that he and a straw purchaser went to Frontier Justice, a firearms store and shooting range in Lee’s Summit, and purchased a Glock 9mm handgun on Jan. 30, 2021, according to the release.

Seuell was paroled on Dec. 28, 2020, after attaining a 2018 conviction for stealing.

That same day, after purchasing the firearm, Seuell sent a video through his Facebook account showing the newly purchased firearm on his lap, according to investigators.

Investigators looked over Seuell’s social media accounts from January 2021 through March 2023 which revealed Seuell was frequently in possession of various assault-style rifles, handguns, guns with extended magazines, distribution amounts of marijuana, and large quantities of cash.

On March 29, 2023, while investigators were searching for Seuell to place him under arrest, Seuell posted a video of himself firing an apparent AR-type pistol, equipped with a drum-style magazine, at Crossfire Recreation Center in Independence.

While shooting, the video shows several other firearms in front of him.

Seuell also posted videos of himself in a bedroom displaying the same guns he’s seen with on the surveillance video and social media.

On March 30, 2023, investigators located the address where Seuell was staying. As Seuell drove away from that residence and law enforcement officers followed, he began driving at a high rate of speed, weaving through traffic. Officers eventually found Seuell’s vehicle at a gas station and arrested him as he left the store.

Seuell is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.