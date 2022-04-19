KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for enticing a 15-year-old victim to engage in illegal sexual activity, following Homeland Security Investigations.

Nathaniel Hibdon, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

The court also ordered Hibdon to pay a $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act. In addition, Hibdon will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

Hibdon pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity on Sept. 2, 2021.

Hibdon admitted that he met the 15-year-old victim on a Grindr app and communicated with him on Facebook Messenger. On at least two occasions in September 2018, Hibdon traveled to Kansas City, Kansas, to pick up the minor victim and bring him to Missouri to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Law enforcement was alerted by a series of CyberTips made by Facebook to the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.

