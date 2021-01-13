Missouri man sentenced for meth trafficking, illegal homemade firearm

BUTLER, Mo. — A U.S. District Judge has sentenced Lyle Scott Jennings, 49, to 10 years in federal prison without parole for distributing methamphetamine and possessing a homemade firearm.

Jennings plead guilty on Feb. 10, 2020 to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing an unregistered firearm.

In June of 2018, the Bates County, Mo., Sherriff’s Department stopped Jennings on two occasions. He was in possession of materials used to make methamphetamine on the first stop and the homemade firearm on the second stop.

His residence was searched shortly after and they found more methamphetamine.

Jennings admitted to purchasing and distributing methamphetamine on regular basis including trading a 1997 Camaro for an ounce and a 1971 Harley Davidson for two ounces.

He also admitted to building the homemade firearm out of three pieces of pipe and a wrench handle.