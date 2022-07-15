KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge sentenced an Independence man to three decades in prison for the murder of a 71-year-old woman likely in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In April, a jury convicted 28-year-old Dakkota Siders, of second-degree murder and other related crimes in the death of Barbara Mae Harper.

Officers found Harper’s body in her vehicle in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the entrance ramp to Interstate 35 in January 2019.

Police said she died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the driver’s side window of her car was broken and they found holes, resembling gun shots, in the headrest of the passenger’s seat.

Surveillance video showed another car speeding behind Harper’s car. He car swerved and hit the guard rail before the other car exited onto a nearby street and disappeared.

Court documents show police used the video to locate the license plate on the suspect’s vehicle to Siders’ home.

During the investigation, detectives also discovered there was a shooting near the Shady Lady on East 12th Street shortly before the shooting that killed Harper. Shell casings from both scenes matched, according to court records.

Detectives believe Siders may have mistakenly targeted the defendant following the Shady Lady incident.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.