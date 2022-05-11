LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Missouri man was sentenced Wednesday for shooting two people and killing one in exchange of a car for drugs and money in 2020.

Cody Joseph Nichols, 21, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, received a sentence over 24 years for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery charges.

The involuntary manslaughter charge led to a sentence of 20 years and 3 months, which will run consecutive with the the aggravated battery sentence of 3 years and 4 months.

Investigators say on July 18, 2020, Nichols drove to Leavenworth in a stolen Nissan Pathfinder to trade the vehicle for money and drugs.

There, Nichols met Sanquan Brooks and Collin Ireland near North 13th Terrace and Kiowa Street. Both Nichols and Brooks reportedly took out firearms during the transaction.

Witnesses heard gunshots and Nichols was found to have shot Brooks five times with a semiautomatic handgun. He also shot Ireland in the right arm and ran from the scene.

Brooks made it back to the driver’s seat of his vehicle where he died from his injuries.

Ireland fled the scene in the Pathfinder. Police found him later at St. John’s Hospital, where he went for treatment of his gunshot wound.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, “Drugs are the main reason we see any of the crimes we do, and when guns are added it is a recipe for disaster.”

