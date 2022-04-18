KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 38-year-old Sugar Creek, Missouri man was sentenced in federal court Monday for illegally possessing a firearm after driving away on his motorcycle from a police officer.

William M. Peters was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On Sept. 2, 2021, Peters pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A Sugar Creek officer attempted to stop Peters, who was driving a motorcycle, on Nov. 15, 2019. Peters attempted to flee by driving through yards and down embankments. Peters attempted to ram a locked gate, causing him to fall off the motorcycle. Peters then fled on foot.

The officer ordered Peters to stop running, at which point Peters stopped running and grabbed a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun with a magazine and five rounds of ammunition from inside of his coat. As the officer drew his duty weapon, Peters threw the holstered firearm and was detained.

The officer noted that Peter had a very strong odor of alcohol, but officers were unable to perform standard field sobriety tests due to his combative behavior.

Officers searched Peters and found a baggie that contained .42 grams of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe. Peters admitted that he used methamphetamine every day and had bought one or two ounces of methamphetamine every day over the prior two months.

According to court documents, Peters also illegally possessed a stolen firearm on Nov. 17, 2020, and illegally possessed another firearm on June 18, 2021, both in Independence, Mo.

At the time of his arrest in this case, Peters had an active Sugar Creek warrant for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia and three felony Jackson County warrants for drug possession and assault.