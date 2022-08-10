KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man pleaded guilty and was sentenced for sexual contact with a child.

Fifty-year-old Bomani Madu pleaded guilty to second-degree statutory sodomy, endangering the welfare of a child, sexual misconduct involving a child, and two counts of child molestation.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Madu was sentenced to 10 years for the statutory sodomy conviction and 2 years on each of the other four counts. The sentence for the four counts are set to run concurrently to each other and consecutively to the 10-year sentence for a grand total of 12 years.

On September 2, 2021, police were called to the 9000 block of Indiana Road in Kansas City regarding a juvenile rape.

On scene, officers found the victim only wearing a bra. She told police that Madu was trying to get her high and drunk.

The victim said she was alone with Madu when he came into the bedroom partially naked and demanded to take off her clothes, according to court documents.

The victim added she was on the phone with her friends and yelled for help and asked to have someone call her grandmother.

Madu was scheduled for trial, but later chose to plead guilty after a jury was chosen and witnesses appeared.

