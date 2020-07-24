Missouri man sentenced to time served after sending death threats to Sen. Hawley

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 03: Senate Armed Services Committee member Sen. Josh Hawley (R-OM) questions witnesses during a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill December 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Military secretaries and members of the Joint Chiefs testified about a new GAO report about ongoing reports of substandard military housing conditions and services. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An eastern Missouri man was sentenced to time served and probation after pleading guilty Thursday to sending several death threats to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri last year.

Jeremy Cawthon, 38, of St. Charles, was sentenced to 16 months of jail time already served and a year of supervised probation, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Cawthon admitted that he sent several threats to Hawley via Facebook in March and April of last year.

The FBI was contacted in April 2019 about the threats, which included telling the Republican senator that “I will kill you before I allow you to continue a dictatorship of monetary and religious systems…”

He also threatened to put Hawley “6 feet in the ground before I let you murder my friends and family…”

Cawthon was arrested shortly after the FBI was informed and has been held in jail awaiting the trial’s verdict ever since.