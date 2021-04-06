Missouri man using Bitcoin on dark web to purchase chemical weapon sentenced to 12 years

WASHINGTON — A Missouri man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison without parole after attempting to purchase a chemical weapon on the dark web using Bitcoin.

Jason Willima Siesser, 46, Columbia, admitted that he attempted to purchase the chemical weapon on two occasions between June 14 and August 23, 2018.

Siesser used the name of a juvenile attached to a shipping address without authorization and placed orders for a highly toxic chemical in amounts that would kill many people. He used Bitcoin to purchase the chemical.

According to documents, Siesser ordered two 10 mL units of the chemical on July 4, 2018, but the seller did not ship it at that time. He contacted the seller and on July 19, told them that he planned to use it soon after receiving it.

A month later on August 5, Siesser ordered three more 10 mL units and paid with Bitcoin. A quantity that could kill 300 people.

Upon receipt of the package, Siesser signed for it and took it inside his residence. Law enforcement executed a search warrant where they found the package inside the garage next to two other unopened shipping boxes.

They found 10 grams of cadmium arsenide, a toxic and deadly chemical if ingested or inhaled, about 100 grams of cadmium metal and about 500 mL of hydrochloric acid.

During the search warrant, writings inside his home showed Siesser was going through heartache, anger and resentment over a breakup and wanted the person who caused the heartache to die.

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. Oliver and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Casey.

