RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player at Hy-Vee in Raytown won $100,000 win on a “50X Lucky” Scratchers ticket.

The shopper in front of him was the inspiration to buy his ticket.

“I saw her buy two of them, so I thought I would buy two of them, too,” he said. “I was kind of shocked.”

“50X Lucky” players have won over $10.3 million, and over $6.1 million remain in unclaimed prizes – including two more top prizes of $100,000.

In fiscal year 2023, players in Jackson County won more than $108.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.

Retailers received more than $9.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $15.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.