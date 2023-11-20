KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man won a $50,000 scratchers prize on a “500X” ticket he purchased at the Hy-Vee on 301 N.E. Rice Road, in Lee’s Summit.

This is only the 13th time a $50,000 prize has been won on the $50 game

To date, players have won over $63.3 million playing “500X.”

Over $194.3 million remain in unclaimed prizes, including 37 additional $50,000 prizes, two top prizes of $5 million and three prizes of $1 million.

In the fiscal year 2023, players in Jackson County won more than $108.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.

Retailers received more than $9.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $15.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.