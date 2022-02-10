IRON COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Missouri’s Lead Belt who is wanted for a litany of violent crimes has been on the lam for several months and U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Ira Brown of Viburnum, Missouri is wanted on charges of sexual abuse, domestic assault, kidnapping, and weapons possession.

Brown, 52, had previously been charged with possession of machine guns, a spokesperson for the Marshals Service said. However, Brown was released on bond and fled the area. He removed his ankle monitor on Aug. 21, 2021, making him a fugitive.

Brown stands 6’2″ tall and weighs approximately 178 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Marshals caution he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Brown’s capture.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshals’ 24-hour tip line at 313-202-6458. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.