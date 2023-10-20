KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Sedalia and Excelsior Springs continue to look for a man known to frequent the Kansas City area who’s now been missing for six months.

Andrew Frantz, 31, was last seen leaving a residence in Sedalia on April 20. He was driving a white 2019 Ford Escape SUV with a Florida license plate number of AV1-3NF, which was found in Excelsior Springs, but there was no sign of Frantz.

He’s 5’11” and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a large ram tattoo on his neck and was wearing blue jeans, a blue T-shirt with an American flag, dark gray Skechers shoes and a hat.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call the Sedalia Police Department at (660) 826-8100, Excelsior Springs police at (816) 630-2000, or the Missouri Highway Patrol at (816) 622-0800.