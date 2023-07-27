JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will open applications Thursday for anyone interested in operating a marijuana microbusiness.

Missouri DHSS defines a microbusiness as a marijuana facility license “designed to allow marginalized or under-represented individuals to participate in the legal marijuana market,” either through a dispensary or wholesale facility.

According to a news release from Missouri DHSS, applications will open Thursday and run two weeks through Aug. 10. The department says the applications are part of a lottery process, one through which six microbusiness licenses will be chosen in each of the state’s eight congressional districts.

Each district is eligible for two dispensary facilities and four wholesale facilities. Anyone applying to lead them needs to meet certain income eligibility requirements.

The Missouri Lottery will conduct the drawings by Sept. 1. Winners will be announced on the Missouri DHSS website. For the portal with the application, click here.