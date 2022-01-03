Missouri men’s basketball game Wednesday postponed due to COVID

ST. LOUIS- The Southeastern Conference on Monday morning announced that Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game between Missouri and Mississippi State “has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Missouri basketball program.”
According to the Missouri Athletic department, the move is “due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mizzou program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.”
No make-up date has been scheduled.
Head Basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin missed the team’s conference opener against Kentucky last month after announcing he had COVID.
Missouri is still scheduled to host Alabama on Saturday afternoon.
On December 23, the SEC announced updates to the league’s policy for interrupted games