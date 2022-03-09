WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A missing 7-year-old girl has been found two days after her biological mother pushed a case worker and took the child.

Investigators arrested 35-year-old Valerie Jean Baker in St. George, Utah.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office already charged Baker with fourth-degree assault and interference with custody.

Police said Baker did not have legal custody of her daughter, Piper Johnson. She’s accused of assaulting a case worker during a supervised visit Monday afternoon.

The Saint Charles County Police Department cancelled the Endangered Person Advisory for Piper, and said she’s been located and is safe.

