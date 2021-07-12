Missouri mother advocates for COVID vaccine after losing daughter

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A grieving mother from St. Ann has a powerful message to get across, especially to minorities, about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Kimberle Jones’ daughter, Erica Nicole Thompson, suffered for weeks in the hospital. She believes that her daughter’s death could have been avoided.

Thompson, a mother of three, died of COVID-19 on July 4. She had not taken the vaccine. Thompson was 37.

Jones said she watched her daughter slowly deteriorate right before her eyes, day after day. She vividly recalls her daughter saying time and again, “I can’t breathe.”

They both talked about getting the vaccine but Jones said her daughter was skeptical.

Jones believes her daughter would still be alive today had she taken the vaccine and she’s pleading with others to do so sooner rather than later.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on the morning of Friday, July 23, at William C. Harris Funeral Home at 1645 Redman Rd. Thompson will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.